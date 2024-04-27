Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $22.12

Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.12 and last traded at $22.68, with a volume of 117632 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on KVYO. KeyCorp began coverage on Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, FBN Securities assumed coverage on Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Klaviyo Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.36.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Klaviyo, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In other news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $85,611.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Klaviyo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,708,162,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,316,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Klaviyo in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Klaviyo by 243.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Klaviyo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,203,000. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Klaviyo Company Profile

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

