Short Interest in Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Increases By 3,920.8%

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,500 shares, a growth of 3,920.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 927,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Price Performance
Shares of VIPRF opened at $0.06 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
