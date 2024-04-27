Brokers Set Expectations for Canadian National Railway’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Atb Cap Markets decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.58. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CNI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $125.30 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. CWM LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 22.1% during the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 706,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 127,867 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 51.4% during the third quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 2,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 19.8% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

