Herbert K. Parker Sells 15,728 Shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Stock

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) Director Herbert K. Parker sold 15,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $949,184.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

APOG stock opened at $62.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $62.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.26.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.84 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APOG. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter valued at $48,063,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 537,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after purchasing an additional 220,898 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 695.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 202,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 176,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $7,893,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 79.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 198,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,335,000 after acquiring an additional 87,650 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

