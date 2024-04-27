Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $789,000 Investment in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.0% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 62.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 19.1% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 0.2 %

VAC opened at $100.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.15. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.85. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $72.78 and a one year high of $138.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 5.37%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.71.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

