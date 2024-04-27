Insider Buying: Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Acquires A$63,900.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Claude Tardy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,900.00 ($41,225.81).
Orora Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.73.
Orora Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orora
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.