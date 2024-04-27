Insider Buying: Orora Limited (ASX:ORA) Insider Acquires A$63,900.00 in Stock

Orora Limited (ASX:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Claude Tardy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.13 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,900.00 ($41,225.81).

Orora Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.73.

Get Orora alerts:

Orora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Orora Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies packaging products and services to the grocery, fast moving consumer goods, and industrial markets in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Orora Australasia and Orora North America segments. It also provides glass bottles, aluminum cans, tabs, and ends, closures and caps, boxes and cartons, point-of-purchase displays, packaging equipment, rigid and flexible packaging, and general packaging materials and supplies.

Receive News & Ratings for Orora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.