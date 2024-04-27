Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Invests $367,000 in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLKN. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in MillerKnoll by 5.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $25.73 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

