Steven F. Geary Purchases 239,274 Shares of Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) Stock

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) Director Steven F. Geary purchased 239,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.13 per share, with a total value of $31,105.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 249,574 shares in the company, valued at $32,444.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCPL stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24. Netcapital Inc. has a one year low of $0.11 and a one year high of $2.73.

Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Netcapital had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Netcapital Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Netcapital stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netcapital Inc. ( NASDAQ:NCPL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 860,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 6.03% of Netcapital as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.69% of the company’s stock.

Netcapital Inc operates as a fintech company. It offers Netcapital.com, an SEC-registered funding portal that enables private companies to raise capital online, as well as allows investors to invest from anywhere in the world. The company also provides various services, including automated onboarding process and filing of required regulatory documents; compliance review; custom-built offering page on its portal website; third party transfer agent and custodial services; and rolling closes which provides access to liquidity before final close date of offerings, as well as assistance with annual fillings and direct access to team for ongoing support.

