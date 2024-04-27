Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Cut by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WSO. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.25.

Watsco Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:WSO opened at $443.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $412.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 0.90. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.17 and a fifty-two week high of $451.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.09). Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.