Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,341.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 621.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 519.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF stock opened at $54.45 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $44.85 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.62.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

