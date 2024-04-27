V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Holdings Trimmed by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 153,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 3.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in V.F. by 1.6% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 54,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.88.

V.F. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VFC stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.18. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $23.55.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. V.F.’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is -18.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,041.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 65,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,236.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 144,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,041.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 11,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $198,332.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $461,582.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

