Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Midland States Bancorp worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 2,688.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,110,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 24,320 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 27.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The firm has a market cap of $488.57 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Analysts expect that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a positive change from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 37.92%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

