Strs Ohio Sells 1,400 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.12% of First Financial worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in First Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 271.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. First Financial Co. has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.32 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.51.

First Financial Announces Dividend

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). First Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $50.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

