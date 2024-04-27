Strs Ohio Sells 4,000 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.09% of Wolverine World Wide worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $8,060,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 18.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 255,872 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 13.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,446,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after purchasing an additional 175,039 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 493.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 193,757 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 161,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 142,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $871.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.37 and a beta of 1.75. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.12 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is -78.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide Profile

(Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.