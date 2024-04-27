JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target to $181.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $178.00 to $181.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo stock opened at $175.58 on Wednesday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

