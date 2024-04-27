Stephens Lowers Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target to $21.00

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stephens from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $17.50 on Thursday. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth about $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 10,006 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simmons First National by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

