Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cavco Industries by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $372.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.77. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $233.84 and a 52-week high of $400.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $446.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.40 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 19.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cavco Industries news, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total transaction of $96,188.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,221.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cavco Industries news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 2,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bigbee sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.13, for a total value of $96,188.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,221.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

