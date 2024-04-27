15,100 Shares in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

LIVN opened at $55.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.54 and a beta of 0.89. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $59.86.

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. StockNews.com upgraded LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on LivaNova from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

