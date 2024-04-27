Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,233 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.3% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,550 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,301,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.07 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.05.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

