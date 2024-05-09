LSV Asset Management Has $5.41 Million Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.87% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. AMH Equity Ltd bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the fourth quarter worth $2,712,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 87,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 40,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $26,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,238.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $228,559.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,370 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $26,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,238.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,068 shares of company stock valued at $291,279 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Smith & Wesson Brands Trading Down 2.9 %
Shares of SWBI opened at $16.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a market cap of $750.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $18.05.
Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.
Smith & Wesson Brands Profile
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.
