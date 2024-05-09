Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Holdings Reduced by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 130,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE RQI opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

