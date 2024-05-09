Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 367.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,951 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Paycom Software worth $10,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of PAYC opened at $172.26 on Thursday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $188.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $434.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.