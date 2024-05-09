Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DJD – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,770,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $725,000.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DJD opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market cap of $298.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF Profile

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF (DJD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund follows an index comprising dividend-paying securities of the companies listed on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, weighted by yield. DJD was launched on Dec 16, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

