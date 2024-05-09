Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires 1,178 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VV opened at $237.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.15. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $186.73 and a twelve month high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

