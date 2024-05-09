Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $624,000 Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Invesco from $17.75 to $16.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.84%. Invesco’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

