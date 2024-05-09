Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Stock Holdings Increased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 623 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $116.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.78. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.87 and a 52-week high of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

