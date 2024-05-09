Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned 0.11% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at $304,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

