iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 91.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $251,965,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,779.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 780,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,792,000 after acquiring an additional 774,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,937,000 after purchasing an additional 738,640 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,966,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,651,000 after purchasing an additional 663,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,046.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 531,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,405,000 after purchasing an additional 514,127 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $122.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.40 and a 1-year high of $125.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

