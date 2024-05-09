Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,082 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 160,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 12,446 shares during the period. 36.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.65%.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at $124,033.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara J. Fouss bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $64,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,033.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Bethel purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.80 per share, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

