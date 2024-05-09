Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vertiv by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,074.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,531.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yibin Edward Cui sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $63,052.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,074.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,409,664 shares of company stock valued at $310,846,212 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRT. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

Vertiv Stock Up 2.9 %

VRT stock opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

