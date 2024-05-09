Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AeroVironment news, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.77, for a total value of $176,770.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,165.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Trace E. Stevenson sold 1,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $350,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,570 shares in the company, valued at $470,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, March 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $181.46 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.24 and a 12 month high of $184.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

Further Reading

