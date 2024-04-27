Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.52) Per Share, Zacks Small Cap Forecasts (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.31) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.28) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.44) EPS.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.56 on Friday. Cocrystal Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.34.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

