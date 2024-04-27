Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives $1,180.45 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,182.09.

FICO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,110.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,237.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,149.19. The firm has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $714.63 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fair Isaac

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $568,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

