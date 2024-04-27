Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $294.25

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $294.25.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UTHR

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of UTHR opened at $233.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.41. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $204.44 and a one year high of $261.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $233.74 and its 200-day moving average is $228.81.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total transaction of $859,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,990 shares of company stock worth $32,239,641 in the last quarter. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.