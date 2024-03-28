Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of HSBC by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,465,000 after purchasing an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 3.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,799,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,150,000 after acquiring an additional 178,435 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 44.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 186.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,367,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $811.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $149.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.63. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $42.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.90%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

