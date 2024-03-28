Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03 on May 3rd

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Stock Up 0.8 %

WDH opened at $1.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $508.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.01 and a beta of -0.34. Waterdrop has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waterdrop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Waterdrop in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Waterdrop by 177.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 87,596 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WDH

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.