International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,120 VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:ULVM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULVM opened at $73.19 on Friday. VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $58.90 and a twelve month high of $76.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.1619 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%.

The VictoryShares US Value Momentum ETF (ULVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory US Value Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks that are selected by equal parts value and momentum, and weighted by volatility. ULVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

