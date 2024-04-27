Wedbush Weighs in on Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.10. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s current full-year earnings is $4.30 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZION. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $41.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.04). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.54 per share, for a total transaction of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares in the company, valued at $50,602,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $225,055.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,133 shares in the company, valued at $487,867.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.54 per share, with a total value of $154,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,602,518.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,929 shares of company stock worth $563,778. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,694,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,311,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,396,000 after buying an additional 1,259,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,016,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,077,000 after buying an additional 927,899 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the third quarter worth approximately $28,113,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,025,000. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

