Zachary Jacob Wasserman Sells 30,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 30,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $409,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,178,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $14.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Get Our Latest Report on Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 208.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 252,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 51.0% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the period. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 47.9% during the third quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 48.1% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 253,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.