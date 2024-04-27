Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. Raised by Barrington Research (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Option Care Health in a report released on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Option Care Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.17 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Option Care Health stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. Option Care Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Option Care Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 20,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1,638.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 79,855 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Option Care Health by 30.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Option Care Health news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.55 per share, with a total value of $1,104,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,503,608.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Option Care Health

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.