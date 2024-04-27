Insider Selling: Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Director Sells $393,595.29 in Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 34,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $393,595.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,533,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,655,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Mission Produce Price Performance
Shares of AVO opened at $11.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of 141.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $13.99.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $258.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Mission Produce had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 0.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce
Mission Produce Company Profile
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
