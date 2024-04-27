Sanjay Mehrotra Sells 7,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $783,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,483,154.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sanjay Mehrotra also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Micron Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, April 16th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $858,200.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total value of $854,630.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $5,102,100.00.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $651,560.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $669,480.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $659,820.00.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $114.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $130.54.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MU. Barclays increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush raised their price target on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Get Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.