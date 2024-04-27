Saurabh Handa Sells 89,240 Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Stock

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) Director Saurabh Handa sold 89,240 shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$670,192.40.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Friday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.25 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.98.

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

