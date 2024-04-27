Brokers Offer Predictions for Cadence Design Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Cadence Design Systems’ current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CDNS. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.11.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CDNS opened at $282.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.19. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $198.92 and a 52 week high of $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $76.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $366,807.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,583,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total transaction of $449,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 173,044 shares of company stock worth $52,231,207. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

