Schroders (LON:SDR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $356.20

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 356.20 ($4.40) and last traded at GBX 357.60 ($4.42), with a volume of 6228141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367.20 ($4.54).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Schroders from GBX 490 ($6.05) to GBX 489 ($6.04) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

The firm has a market cap of £5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,472.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 381.03 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 397.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Schroders’s previous dividend of $6.50. Schroders’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,166.67%.

In other Schroders news, insider Richard Oldfield acquired 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 403 ($4.98) per share, with a total value of £253.89 ($313.60). 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

