International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $320,000 in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TUA. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 562,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,288,000 after buying an additional 166,856 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,031,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $352,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 343,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 297,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TUA opened at $20.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.21. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $26.07.

Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF Profile

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

