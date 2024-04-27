Digital Realty Trust Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 11,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 315% compared to the average volume of 2,669 call options.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 52,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,403,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 121,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

DLR stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

