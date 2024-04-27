International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 546.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,247 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 64,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 12,478 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 272,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 93,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 38,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,146,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after acquiring an additional 49,157 shares during the last quarter.

MHF stock opened at $6.80 on Friday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.92 and a 1-year high of $6.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

