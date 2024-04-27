Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $402,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 345,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 26,398 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 869.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 177,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 158,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.08 and a beta of 0.80. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 650.08%.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.