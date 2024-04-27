Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.93 per share.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.05.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $125.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.88. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 23.27%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

